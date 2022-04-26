TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Revenue clocked in at $6.40 billion, up 38.34% YTD: What’s Next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] loss -1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $8.19 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2022 that TechnipFMC Announces Tender Offer and Solicitation of Consents Relating to Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”), subject to certain terms and conditions, for up to $320 million aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

In connection with the Tender Offer, the Company also commenced the solicitation of consents (the “Consents”) of holders with respect to the Notes (the “Consent Solicitation”) to certain proposed amendments to the indenture for the Notes (the “Proposed Amendments”) described in the Statement (as defined below). The Proposed Amendments will, if adopted, among other things, eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default in the indenture. Effectiveness of the Proposed Amendments is subject to certain conditions described in the Statement, including receipt of the requisite number of Consents and the condition that the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer are not subject to proration.

TechnipFMC plc represents 450.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.02 billion with the latest information. FTI stock price has been found in the range of $8.09 to $8.455.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 15113283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for FTI stock

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $3,102 million, or 89.00% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 51,191,139, which is approximately 14.835% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 25,781,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.15 million in FTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $192.6 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 44,420,694 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 58,086,537 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 276,264,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,771,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,335,859 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,707,072 shares during the same period.