Susquehanna lifts Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] slipped around -0.81 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.04 at the close of the session, down -3.54%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Plug Underscores Its Commitment to the Global Green Hydrogen Economy.

Reveals new brand identity in its journey to bring the advantages of the total green hydrogen value chain to customers and people everywhere.

Plug Power Inc. stock is now -21.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLUG Stock saw the intraday high of $23.62 and lowest of $21.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.50, which means current price is +25.87% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.33M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 28554086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $40.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $39 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $38, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PLUG stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLUG shares from 50 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.47. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -20.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.31, while it was recorded at 25.02 for the last single week of trading, and 28.25 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $6,645 million, or 55.10% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,661,545, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,032,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $498.85 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 29.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 34,962,974 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 23,559,662 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 242,963,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,486,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,705,929 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,583,352 shares during the same period.