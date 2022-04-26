Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Stock trading around $46.43 per share: What’s Next?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] slipped around -0.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $46.43 at the close of the session, down -0.90%. The company report on April 22, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RELEASES THE ONE REPORT AND DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION REPORT.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Carrier’s annual reports highlight spirit of corporate citizenship and feature key People, Performance, and Planet initiatives .

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announces the launch of its annual corporate social responsibility report, the Southwest Airlines One Report. This integrated corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability report is the carrier’s comprehensive report that includes information on its corporate citizenship efforts. It’s a snapshot of Southwest’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, which align with Southwest’s three-pronged approach to the triple bottom line of People, Performance, and Planet.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock is now 8.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUV Stock saw the intraday high of $46.515 and lowest of $45.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.68, which means current price is +26.34% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.90M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 7054948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $52.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.01, while it was recorded at 47.27 for the last single week of trading, and 46.86 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $21,489 million, or 78.80% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,814,978, which is approximately 17.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 54,290,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.91 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly 1.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 42,304,304 shares. Additionally, 514 investors decreased positions by around 41,441,683 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 374,921,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,667,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,281,475 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 10,624,085 shares during the same period.