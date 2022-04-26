Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain 29.69% so far this year. What now?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] traded at a high on 04/25/22, posting a 3.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.14. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Sabre announces upcoming webcasts of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and first quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced plans to host a live webcast of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com, and a replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

Sabre also will host a live webcast of its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on May 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the forward outlook. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12018262 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabre Corporation stands at 6.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.06%.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $3.60 billion, with 323.52 million shares outstanding and 319.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 12018262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.89. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.83.

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $3,747 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,566,496, which is approximately 9.768% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,198,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.59 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $243.5 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 12.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 40,471,594 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 51,381,137 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 257,073,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,926,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,361,296 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 18,034,029 shares during the same period.