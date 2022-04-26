RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Is Currently -1.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.89 during the day while it closed the day at $1.86. The company report on April 9, 2022 that RLX Technology Announces Changes to Board Committee Composition.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang has resigned as a member and the chairperson of the compensation committee (the “Compensation Committee”) and the nominating and corporate governance committee (the “Nominating Committee “) of the Company’s board of directors to help the Company comply with the relevant New York Stock Exchange’s listing requirements on board committees’ independence. Going forward, the Compensation Committee and Nominating Committee will be composed entirely of independent directors, namely Ms. Zhenjing Zhu and Mr. Youmin Xi. Concurrent with Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang’s resignation from the Compensation Committee and the Nominating Committee, Mr. Youmin Xi was appointed as the chairperson of the Nominating Committee and the chairperson of the Compensation Committee.

RLX Technology Inc. stock has also loss -2.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RLX stock has declined by -46.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.93% and lost -52.31% year-on date.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $2.40 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 346.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.17M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 7875028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

RLX stock trade performance evaluation

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3452, while it was recorded at 1.8560 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0427 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.72.

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 14.37%.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $529 million, or 39.40% of RLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND V ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 60,068,870, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; APOLETTO LTD, holding 33,995,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.91 million in RLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.34 million in RLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLX Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 127,295,387 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 56,545,720 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 97,317,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,158,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,515,104 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 26,238,626 shares during the same period.