RBC Capital Mkts lifts Nikola Corporation [NKLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] gained 3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $7.97 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Nikola Corporation Announces Change to Board of Directors.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced that Sophia Jin will be completing her three-year term on Nikola’s Board of Directors and will be retiring from the Board after this year’s annual meeting in June. Jin has been a valued member, serving on the Board’s audit committee during that time.

Jin is currently senior director of venture investments of Hanwha Holdings, a stage-agnostic investor representing Hanwha Corporation, since January 2019, and was director of venture investment of Hanwha Holdings from January 2018 to December 2018.

Nikola Corporation represents 407.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.40 billion with the latest information. NKLA stock price has been found in the range of $7.5101 to $8.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.60M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 7786525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3396495.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -17.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 7.80 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

There are presently around $842 million, or 27.90% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,761,608, which is approximately 1.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 17,038,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.86 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $113.23 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 8.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 13,319,000 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,607,689 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 88,759,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,686,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,780,287 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,970,864 shares during the same period.