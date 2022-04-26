PPL Corporation [PPL] is -1.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] slipped around -0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.76 at the close of the session, down -0.43%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that 2021 Sustainability Report highlights how PPL Corporation is moving energy forward for our community, customers and shareowners.

Report highlights the company’s clean energy goals; diversity, equity and inclusion strategy; human rights commitment; and ESG governance .

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) published its annual Sustainability Report today, highlighting the company’s progress and approach on a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, including its clean energy goals; diversity, equity and inclusion strategy; human rights commitment and ESG governance.

PPL Corporation stock is now -1.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PPL Stock saw the intraday high of $30.02 and lowest of $29.365 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.72, which means current price is +17.79% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 7175144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PPL Corporation [PPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $30, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on PPL stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PPL shares from 32 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81.

How has PPL stock performed recently?

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.72, while it was recorded at 30.00 for the last single week of trading, and 28.71 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $14,528 million, or 67.10% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,748,861, which is approximately -2.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -0.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 19,569,539 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 27,263,893 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 439,225,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,058,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,977,662 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,567,907 shares during the same period.