Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Stock trading around $10.53 per share: What’s Next?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.40%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Atura Power and Plains All American Sign MOU for Underground Hydrogen Storage Feasibility.

Atura Power (Atura) and Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (Plains) today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) pursuant to which they will conduct a low-carbon hydrogen (electrolyzer produced) and subsurface storage feasibility study and front-end engineering design (FEED) study related to Atura’s and Plains’ existing assets and operations located in Windsor, Ont. The prospective studies will analyze the technical and commercial feasibility of Atura designing, constructing and operating a 20-megawatt electrolyzer adjacent to its Brighton Beach Generating Station (BBGS), and Plains providing subsurface hydrogen storage service at its nearby Windsor salt-cavern product storage facility.

“We are excited to partner with Plains to explore options to produce and store hydrogen near our Brighton Beach Generating Station,” said Chris Fralick, Atura Power President. “Investigating sub-surface hydrogen storage at scale in Ontario is a crucial step to realizing hydrogen’s full net zero potential. Hydrogen can be produced during off-peak times, on a daily or seasonal basis, and stored as a long-term energy source. That stored hydrogen can be used to decarbonize the Ontario economy in applications such as high-emitting industries, heavy duty trucking and for long-term/seasonal storage of energy for the electricity grid.”.

Over the last 12 months, PAA stock rose by 14.08%. The one-year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.4. The average equity rating for PAA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.39 billion, with 707.00 million shares outstanding and 527.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, PAA stock reached a trading volume of 14511639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $13.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.40. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 11.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 6.53%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,582 million, or 45.15% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 52,505,872, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC., holding 34,355,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.35 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $254.78 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -13.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 28,826,136 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 25,058,131 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 268,806,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,690,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,755,513 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,714,316 shares during the same period.