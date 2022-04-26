Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Revenue clocked in at $41.83 billion, down -11.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $76.98 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Oracle Delivers Extreme Database Performance and Scale with Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M.

Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M accelerates database OLTP workloads in the cloud with 2.5 times more database cores and 87 percent more OLTP IOPS than the previous generation for the same price.

Allows customers to run database analytics faster and with larger data sets using 80 percent more scan throughput and 28 percent more capacity than the previous generation.

Oracle Corporation represents 2.67 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $216.39 billion with the latest information. ORCL stock price has been found in the range of $74.70 to $77.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 7253389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $92.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ORCL shares from 100 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 70.46.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.05, while it was recorded at 78.50 for the last single week of trading, and 87.31 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $86,812 million, or 43.40% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 142,066,815, which is approximately -1.955% of the company’s market cap and around 41.91% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,247,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.09 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.23 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,016 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 48,596,317 shares. Additionally, 993 investors decreased positions by around 75,313,543 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 1,015,209,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,139,119,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,179,226 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 6,077,696 shares during the same period.