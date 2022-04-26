Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Stock trading around $26.77 per share: What’s Next?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.91 during the day while it closed the day at $26.77. The company report on April 25, 2022 that WindAcre to Host Investor Webcast Regarding Nielsen.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Believes Nielsen’s Stock Price Could Triple in Three Years.

Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, April 26th at 8:30 am ET.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock has also loss -1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLSN stock has inclined by 39.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.10% and gained 30.52% year-on date.

The market cap for NLSN stock reached $9.74 billion, with 359.13 million shares outstanding and 357.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.97M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 8679936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.76 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.44, while it was recorded at 26.94 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,346 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,593,436, which is approximately -1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 37,541,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in NLSN stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $926.77 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 36,243,893 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 29,034,018 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 320,472,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,749,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,431,548 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,157,208 shares during the same period.