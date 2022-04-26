Market cap of Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH] reaches 371.69M – now what?

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [AMEX: SKYH] surged by $1.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.18 during the day while it closed the day at $9.29. The company report on March 28, 2022 that SKY HARBOUR GROUP CORPORATION Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, 2021 Audited Financial Statements for Its Operating Subsidiary in Form 8-K/A and Form S-1 for Issuance of Shares Underlying Its Warrants and Resale of Private Warrants.

– Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 Audited Financials for Predecessor Yellowstone Acquisition Company renamed Sky Harbour Group Corporation.

– Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K/A for 2021 Audited Financial Statements for Sky Harbour LLC.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation stock has also gained 40.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SKYH stock has inclined by 11.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.21% and lost -8.65% year-on date.

The market cap for SKYH stock reached $371.69 million, with 17.00 million shares outstanding and 10.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, SKYH reached a trading volume of 16471663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sky Harbour Group Corporation is set at 3.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

SKYH stock trade performance evaluation

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.76. With this latest performance, SKYH shares dropped by -65.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.90, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94 million, or 64.30% of SKYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKYH stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,883,584, which is approximately 7.816% of the company’s market cap and around 30.12% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 954,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.64 million in SKYH stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $7.21 million in SKYH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Sky Harbour Group Corporation [AMEX:SKYH] by around 1,870,440 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,635,120 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 7,250,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,755,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKYH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212,885 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,185,863 shares during the same period.