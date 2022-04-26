Market Analysts see Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] falling to $91. Time to buy?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $78.08 during the day while it closed the day at $77.98. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Starbucks Announces Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, June 3, 2022.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also loss -2.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has declined by -20.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.92% and lost -33.33% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $92.29 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.96M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 10248901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $105 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on SBUX stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 110 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.53 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.89, while it was recorded at 79.25 for the last single week of trading, and 105.87 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 11.40%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,443 million, or 71.20% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,681,046, which is approximately 0.385% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,463,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.43 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.78 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 3.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,256 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 46,732,377 shares. Additionally, 1,005 investors decreased positions by around 58,176,323 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 696,468,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,377,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 254 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,306,665 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 5,316,089 shares during the same period.