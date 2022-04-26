Market Analysts see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] falling to $31. Time to buy?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] gained 5.43% or 0.37 points to close at $7.19 with a heavy trading volume of 7758340 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that PacBio and Children’s Mercy Kansas City Expand Collaboration Taking a Multi-Omics Approach to Characterize Rare Disease.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced an expanded research collaboration with Children’s Mercy Kansas City, one of the nation’s top pediatric medical systems, to use the multi-omics capabilities of PacBio’s Sequel IIe system in the study of genetic disease. The research will apply direct methylation detection and Iso-Seq™ full-length RNA sequencing in their study. A better understanding of the genetic underpinnings of rare disease may ultimately help drive diagnostic yield and potentially enhance care for patients. Children’s Mercy is a leader in using PacBio’s genomic sequencing technology, approaching 1,000 samples sequenced since 2020.

“Our continued collaboration with Children’s Mercy is a great example of PacBio’s technology being used at breadth, depth, and scale,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. “We believe the Sequel IIe system provides the world’s best genomes, and is capable of delivering the most complete methylomes and full-length RNA isoform sequencing. Layering on this rich multi-omics information could potentially yield better insights into the genetic basis of rare disease and provide answers for some families.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.76, the shares rose to $7.21 and dropped to $6.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PACB points out that the company has recorded -71.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, PACB reached to a volume of 7758340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

Trading performance analysis for PACB stock

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -25.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 20.44 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.51 and a Gross Margin at +45.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

There are presently around $1,411 million, or 91.70% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 27,259,521, which is approximately 3.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,854,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.41 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $113.0 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 2.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 23,671,672 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 8,887,706 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 174,378,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,938,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,494 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,736,019 shares during the same period.