Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.68%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Marvell Announces Changes to its Board of Directors.

Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced the appointment of Sara Andrews, Chief Information Security Officer at Experian, to its board of directors.

“Sara is a proven business leader with a track record of growth and transformation and will bring valuable insights and expertise as we continue to scale Marvell,” said Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell. “Sara’s background in infrastructure platforms and security is highly relevant to our industry-leading semiconductor data infrastructure portfolio.”.

Over the last 12 months, MRVL stock rose by 28.25%. The one-year Marvell Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.2. The average equity rating for MRVL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.41 billion, with 844.40 million shares outstanding and 838.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, MRVL stock reached a trading volume of 10490392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $96.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $115 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 100 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 120.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MRVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -17.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.91, while it was recorded at 61.16 for the last single week of trading, and 68.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marvell Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.68 and a Gross Margin at +46.24. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MRVL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 42.14%.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,569 million, or 85.80% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 120,730,499, which is approximately 1.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,754,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.67 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -15.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 578 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 64,361,145 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 55,168,694 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 591,778,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 711,308,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,849,307 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,343,966 shares during the same period.