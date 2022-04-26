Market Analysts see EQT Corporation [EQT] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] traded at a low on 04/25/22, posting a -0.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.70. The company report on April 20, 2022 that EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on June 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10954974 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EQT Corporation stands at 7.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.58%.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $16.77 billion, with 377.90 million shares outstanding and 374.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.23M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 10954974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $24 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.75. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.82, while it was recorded at 42.02 for the last single week of trading, and 23.00 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 52.71%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $13,583 million, or 96.00% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,920,670, which is approximately 9.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,646,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $878.86 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 34.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 68,116,362 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 64,753,533 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 208,930,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,800,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,744,752 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 15,934,756 shares during the same period.