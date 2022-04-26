Market Analysts see Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] traded at a low on 04/22/22, posting a -5.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.90. The company report on April 20, 2022 that The Non-opioid Solution Driving the Next Era of Pain Management.

By Fastco Works.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11481387 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Scientific Corporation stands at 3.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $67.33 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.97M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 11481387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $50.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 51.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BSX stock performed recently?

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.07 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.80, while it was recorded at 45.35 for the last single week of trading, and 43.30 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +62.76. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 15.06%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $56,938 million, or 93.10% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,391,513, which is approximately 2.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,621,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.9 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.34 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -8.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

408 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 73,143,722 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 80,065,932 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 1,143,778,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,296,987,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,750,439 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 10,223,001 shares during the same period.