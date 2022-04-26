ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell -26.80% so far this year. What now?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.39%. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Results of ING’s 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ING Groep N.V. was held today in Amsterdam. The AGM adopted all agenda items, including the annual accounts for 2021, discharge of the (former) members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the dividend for 2021 and a reduction the issued share capital of ING Group by cancelling the ordinary shares that were repurchased under the share buyback programme that was completed in February 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ING stock dropped by -19.26%. The one-year ING Groep N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.48. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.88 billion, with 3.88 billion shares outstanding and 3.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, ING stock reached a trading volume of 8351991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $16.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 62.91.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,439 million, or 3.70% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 48,444,462, which is approximately 4.456% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 9,348,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.92 million in ING stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $71.64 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 3.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 10,099,316 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 14,329,361 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 115,779,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,207,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,660,498 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 11,121,761 shares during the same period.