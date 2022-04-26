HEXO Corp. [HEXO] moved down -4.29: Why It’s Important

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, down -4.29%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that HEXO Provides Update on Strategic Plan; Announces Changes to Further Streamline Operations on Path to Becoming Cash Flow Positive From Operations.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) (“HEXO” or the “Company”), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, today provided an update on its previously announced strategic plan, designed to solidify HEXO’s position as the number one cannabis company in Canada by recreational market share, with the goal of becoming cash flow positive from operations. The Company is announcing that it will close its Belleville facility and transition its operations to other sites to further streamline operations and capitalize on production efficiencies.

“After an extensive review of site capabilities, we have identified this operational closure and transition as an opportunity to further optimize our network,” said HEXO Acting Chief Operating Officer, Charlie Bowman. “Our decision is designed to leverage other sites with available infrastructure and capabilities to improve production outputs while significantly reducing costs across our entire network. This is a critical next step for HEXO as we continue to make strides towards becoming cash flow positive from operations.”.

HEXO Corp. stock is now -41.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HEXO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.43 and lowest of $0.4015 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.55, which means current price is +1.72% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.22M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 7246922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31.

How has HEXO stock performed recently?

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.69. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -40.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.76 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5760, while it was recorded at 0.4487 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5567 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $33 million, or 15.83% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 23,755,677, which is approximately 79.723% of the company’s market cap and around 3.51% of the total institutional ownership; SCOTIA CAPITAL INC., holding 12,302,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 million in HEXO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.45 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 94.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 40,966,457 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,498,751 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 33,175,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,640,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,224,151 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,146,366 shares during the same period.