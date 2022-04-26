Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $15

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] loss -1.02% or -0.16 points to close at $15.59 with a heavy trading volume of 8531155 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Accelerates RAN Deployments with Automation and Simplified Management for both Open and Traditional Networks.

HPE RAN Automation provides a vendor agnostic, zero-touch operational experience across the entire radio access stack from infrastructure up to RAN workloads.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced HPE RAN Automation, a service management and orchestration solution that provides multi-vendor management and automation for any Radio Access Network (RAN) and helps communications service providers increase operational efficiency and accelerate deployment.

It opened the trading session at $15.58, the shares rose to $15.63 and dropped to $15.2238, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPE points out that the company has recorded 1.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.58M shares, HPE reached to a volume of 8531155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on HPE stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for HPE stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 16.06 for the last single week of trading, and 15.48 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 11.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $16,985 million, or 85.50% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,741,849, which is approximately 1.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,069,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.67 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -7.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 51,307,897 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 43,740,866 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 983,343,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,078,392,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,155,943 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,440,719 shares during the same period.