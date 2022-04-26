Goldman lifts Bilibili Inc. [BILI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Bilibili Files Its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Bilibili Inc., Building 3, Guozheng Center, No. 485 Zhengli Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, 200433, People’s Republic of China.

A sum of 9157076 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.12M shares. Bilibili Inc. shares reached a high of $21.48 and dropped to a low of $19.53 until finishing in the latest session at $21.25.

The one-year BILI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.9. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $58.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $43, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.64.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.95. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -29.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.51 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.59, while it was recorded at 21.92 for the last single week of trading, and 57.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.17 and a Gross Margin at +21.44. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.03.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.62. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

BILI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 1.54%.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,815 million, or 43.80% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,524,934, which is approximately 19.098% of the company’s market cap and around 3.41% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,638,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.26 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $210.8 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 22,422,431 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 36,381,667 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 74,744,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,548,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,213,346 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 13,118,435 shares during the same period.