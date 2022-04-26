For Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY], Analyst sees a drop to $22. What next?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RUBY] gained 40.60% on the last trading session, reaching $1.87 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Rubius Therapeutics Reports Updated Clinical Data at AACR from the Ongoing Monotherapy Phase 1 Arm of the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of RTX-240 in Advanced Solid Tumors Demonstrating Single-Agent Activity and Favorable Tolerability.

Best Responses Include Partial Responses in Certain Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Metastatic Anal Cancer and Metastatic Uveal Melanoma with No Treatment-Related Grade 3/4 Adverse Events or Dose-Limiting Toxicities as of the Cutoff Date.

Expanding Ongoing Phase 1 Arm of RTX-240 + Pembrolizumab to Focus on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Renal Cell Carcinoma.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. represents 90.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $204.15 million with the latest information. RUBY stock price has been found in the range of $1.34 to $1.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, RUBY reached a trading volume of 9522131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBY shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $19 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RUBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for RUBY stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.36. With this latest performance, RUBY shares dropped by -63.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.86 for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.5198, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 12.8818 for the last 200 days.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.98.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]

There are presently around $119 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBY stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 38,506,526, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,479,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.93 million in RUBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $6.56 million in RUBY stock with ownership of nearly 5.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RUBY] by around 3,673,072 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,747,329 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 81,789,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,209,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,182,643 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 293,339 shares during the same period.