For Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] traded at a low on 04/25/22, posting a -1.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.24. The company report on April 20, 2022 that PEABODY TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9867919 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Peabody Energy Corporation stands at 10.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.55%.

The market cap for BTU stock reached $4.27 billion, with 133.30 million shares outstanding and 106.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.63M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 9867919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $24.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has BTU stock performed recently?

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.27. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 444.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.17, while it was recorded at 27.65 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $2,377 million, or 70.40% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately -4.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,116,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.96 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $150.21 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 13.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 19,899,047 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 11,314,087 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 65,760,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,973,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,903,361 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,306,688 shares during the same period.