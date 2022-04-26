For MetLife Inc. [MET], Analyst sees a rise to $74. What next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $69.24 during the day while it closed the day at $69.08. The company report on April 13, 2022 that MetLife Investment Management Provides $200 Million in Financing to Phase Out the Last Two Coal Fired Plants in New Jersey.

Decommissioning to reduce 3.9 million tonnes of CO2, supporting New Jersey clean energy goals and reflecting MIM’s commitment to green investments.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it was the sole lender for approximately $200 million in financing to support the decommissioning of the last two coal-fired plants in New Jersey.

MetLife Inc. stock has also loss -3.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MET stock has inclined by 5.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.87% and gained 10.55% year-on date.

The market cap for MET stock reached $59.36 billion, with 837.50 million shares outstanding and 695.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 7011568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.42.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.76, while it was recorded at 70.90 for the last single week of trading, and 64.18 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.09%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,731 million, or 76.10% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.96 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,914,674 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 43,984,914 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 540,410,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,310,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,957,242 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,923,587 shares during the same period.