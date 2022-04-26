For A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE: ATEN] price surged by 3.32 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on April 21, 2022 that A10 Networks Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) will replace Ferro Corp. (NYSE: FOE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, April 26. Prince International Corp., a portfolio company of American Securities LLC, has acquired Ferro in a transaction that closed today.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 16031438 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 926.76K shares. A10 Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $14.9999 and dropped to a low of $13.9901 until finishing in the latest session at $14.92.

The one-year ATEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.15. The average equity rating for ATEN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEN shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for A10 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for A10 Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while BWS Financial analysts kept a Buy rating on ATEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A10 Networks Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATEN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ATEN Stock Performance Analysis:

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.66. With this latest performance, ATEN shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.63, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 14.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into A10 Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.35 and a Gross Margin at +78.60. A10 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.75.

A10 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ATEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A10 Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $937 million, or 86.50% of ATEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEN stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 8,860,941, which is approximately -7.321% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,695,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.24 million in ATEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $63.78 million in ATEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A10 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE:ATEN] by around 10,162,573 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 12,680,103 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 42,015,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,858,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,334,507 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 830,941 shares during the same period.