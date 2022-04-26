First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is 0.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] price plunged by -4.96 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on April 18, 2022 that First Majestic Produces 7.2M Silver Eqv. Oz in the First Quarter Consisting of 2.6M Oz Silver and 58,892 Oz Gold.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 18, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the first quarter of 2022 from the Company’s four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 7.2 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,892 ounces of gold. The Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2022 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

A sum of 7967119 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.18M shares. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $11.385 and dropped to a low of $10.82 until finishing in the latest session at $11.12.

The one-year AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.29. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.94. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -20.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.14 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.22 for the last 200 days.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $863 million, or 32.92% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,870,519, which is approximately -8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 8,760,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.49 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $82.64 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 4.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 6,488,591 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 6,755,804 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 60,503,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,748,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,652,848 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,013,309 shares during the same period.