Exane BNP Paribas lifts General Motors Company [GM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] price plunged by -2.14 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on April 20, 2022 that SKF Recognized by General Motors as Overdrive Award Winner and a 2021 Supplier of the Year.

SKF, a leading global manufacturer of bearings, seals, and lubrication, has been named an Overdrive Award winner as part of GM’s 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards. First presented in 2012, the Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization’s key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence, and safety.

“We’re grateful to be recognized for our tenth GM Supplier of the Year award and the third year in a row in the Brake Foundations category. This year SKF was also recognized with the prestigious Overdrive award for sustainability, emphasizing the joint vision SKF and GM have to drive climate goals throughout the full value chain. We value our continued partnership with them as a customer. For over 70 years, our world-class bearing and seal technologies have been a critical component for many GM vehicle programs, and more recently, we are proud to be supplying GM with bearings for the next generation of all electric vehicles.” said Greg Zimmerman, President, SKF Automotive Americas.

A sum of 17699573 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.05M shares. General Motors Company shares reached a high of $40.74 and dropped to a low of $39.78 until finishing in the latest session at $39.84.

The one-year GM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.09. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $66 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $55, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on GM stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GM shares from 75 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.76, while it was recorded at 41.00 for the last single week of trading, and 52.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 2.10%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,855 million, or 84.30% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 115,439,614, which is approximately -1.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,724,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.79 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 830 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 90,643,009 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 67,454,533 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 1,043,081,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,201,179,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,063,063 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 8,809,553 shares during the same period.