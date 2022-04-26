ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] is -28.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [NASDAQ: ERYP] traded at a high on 04/25/22, posting a 37.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.68. The company report on April 25, 2022 that ERYTECH Sells U.S. Manufacturing Facility and Enters Long-Term Supply Agreement with Catalent.

Catalent acquired ERYTECH’s U.S. cell therapy manufacturing facility for a total consideration of USD 44.5 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 47845669 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. stands at 14.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.36%.

The market cap for ERYP stock reached $56.73 million, with 22.84 million shares outstanding and 10.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 112.95K shares, ERYP reached a trading volume of 47845669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERYP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

How has ERYP stock performed recently?

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, ERYP shares dropped by -11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERYP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6117, while it was recorded at 1.3170 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4370 for the last 200 days.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ERYP is now -94.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.29. Additionally, ERYP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] managed to generate an average of -$355,825 per employee.ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP]

Positions in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [NASDAQ:ERYP] by around 2,871,091 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 659,159 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 693,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,223,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERYP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,803,694 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 654,296 shares during the same period.