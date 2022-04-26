DoorDash Inc. [DASH] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $100

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.53% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.49%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that DoorDash Launches DashPass for Students Membership for College Students Nationwide.

For $4.99 a month, DashPass for Students members can enjoy a new level of convenience and savings from their favorite merchants at a price that is so worth it.

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) today announced the launch of DashPass for Students, the new membership plan for college students that unlocks the best of the local community both on and off campus. For just $4.99 a month, DashPass for Students is the ultimate tool and most convenient and wallet-friendly option for students to get whatever they need on DoorDash delivered on-demand, from thousands of eligible restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, and local and national retailers.

Over the last 12 months, DASH stock dropped by -40.67%. The one-year DoorDash Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.63. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.77 billion, with 344.56 million shares outstanding and 316.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, DASH stock reached a trading volume of 7968623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $164.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $170, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DASH shares from 260 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 8.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 63.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.49. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.90, while it was recorded at 95.77 for the last single week of trading, and 158.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,002 million, or 90.90% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,547,760, which is approximately -9.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 33,573,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.87 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 8.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 30,332,384 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 30,314,951 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 197,802,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,449,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,871,689 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,711,450 shares during the same period.