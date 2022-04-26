Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] fell -51.96% so far this year. What now?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] closed the trading session at $4.04 on 04/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.37, while the highest price level was $4.3288. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Argus Updates Equity Research Report Coverage on Dogness (DOGZ).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that Argus Research, an investment research firm, updated its Equity Research Report coverage on Dogness.

Argus Research Co. has received a flat fee from Dogness as part of a Sponsored Research agreement between Argus and the company. No part of Argus Research’s compensation is directly or indirectly related to the content of its assessment or to other opinions expressed in its research report. Please refer to the full Argus report and the disclaimer for complete disclosures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.96 percent and weekly performance of -34.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, DOGZ reached to a volume of 11374599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOGZ in the course of the last twelve months was 82.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DOGZ stock trade performance evaluation

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.73. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 5.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.64. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.53. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of $4,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: Insider Ownership positions

9 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 1,387,518 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 72,136 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 7,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,466,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,347,201 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 59,459 shares during the same period.