Citigroup lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $50.84 at the close of the session, up 0.02%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that U.S. Bank, Apex Fintech Solutions to deliver real-time payments to brokerages.

Real-time payments solution enables individual investors to move money in and out of their brokerage accounts securely, instantly and 24/7/365.

U.S. Bank today announced a real-time payment collaboration with Apex Fintech Solutions (“Apex”) to provide greater speed and security to money movement between individual investors and broker dealers.

U.S. Bancorp stock is now -9.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USB Stock saw the intraday high of $50.97 and lowest of $49.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.57, which means current price is +2.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.07M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 8254144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $61.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.15.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.74, while it was recorded at 52.05 for the last single week of trading, and 57.44 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 10.37%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $56,728 million, or 76.60% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,186,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.55 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.86 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 901 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 39,888,852 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 35,474,106 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 1,040,672,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,116,035,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,542,025 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,390,235 shares during the same period.