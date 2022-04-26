Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Stock trading around $1.88 per share: What’s Next?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.005 during the day while it closed the day at $1.88. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Announces 2021 Year End Audited Financial Results.

Net Revenue increased by 57%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock has also gained 17.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CENN stock has declined by -12.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.11% and lost -64.93% year-on date.

The market cap for CENN stock reached $459.38 million, with 48.88 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.32M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 28085785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

CENN stock trade performance evaluation

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.50. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -27.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6937, while it was recorded at 1.6840 for the last single week of trading, and 6.2350 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 316,585, which is approximately 299.149% of the company’s market cap and around 39.20% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 212,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in CENN stocks shares; and QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, currently with $0.11 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 612,537 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 180,380 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 37,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,764 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 179,184 shares during the same period.