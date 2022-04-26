BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE] is -59.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BitNile Holdings Inc. [AMEX: NILE] loss -5.81% on the last trading session, reaching $0.49 price per share at the time. The company report on April 22, 2022 that BitNile’s Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Installs Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at The Hampton Inn.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its green energy technology and power supply subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen”), has successfully completed an electric vehicle charger installation project with The Hampton Inn in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The electrification project consisted of the installation and activation of the company’s commercial network level 2 chargers, the EVP700G, in the guest parking lot. The chargers are searchable and accessible through the TurnOnGreen mobile application and initiate a charging session with the App, QR code, or RFID card. The TurnOnGreen mobile application is available for download on the App Store for iPhone users and Google Play for Android users.

BitNile Holdings Inc. represents 81.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $146.30 million with the latest information. NILE stock price has been found in the range of $0.47 to $0.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.52M shares, NILE reached a trading volume of 37443100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BitNile Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for NILE stock

BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.82. With this latest performance, NILE shares dropped by -30.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7620, while it was recorded at 0.5719 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6692 for the last 200 days.

BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BitNile Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE]

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.10% of NILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NILE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,461,932, which is approximately 107.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,537,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in NILE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.61 million in NILE stock with ownership of nearly 22.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BitNile Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in BitNile Holdings Inc. [AMEX:NILE] by around 7,573,979 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 133,506 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,849,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,557,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NILE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,948,441 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 11,212 shares during the same period.