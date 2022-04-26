Barclays slashes price target on Endo International plc [ENDP] – find out why.

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] traded at a low on 04/25/22, posting a -3.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.12. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo.

– Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge’s order denying a motion for recusal by Endo’s wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for transfer to a different judge.

In so doing, the Tennessee Court of Appeals also vacated the trial court judge’s order imposing sanctions on Endo for alleged discovery violations, including the entry of a default judgment on liability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5692071 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endo International plc stands at 9.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.48%.

The market cap for ENDP stock reached $583.30 million, with 233.68 million shares outstanding and 230.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, ENDP reached a trading volume of 5692071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endo International plc [ENDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ENDP stock performed recently?

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.21. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.21. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.01.

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $414 million, or 81.40% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,827,860, which is approximately 1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,588,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.69 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $38.12 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 29,022,835 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 16,487,391 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 142,841,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,352,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,761,387 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,465 shares during the same period.