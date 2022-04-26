AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Is Currently 0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] jumped around 0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $65.96 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Tremelimumab accepted under Priority Review in the US for patients with unresectable liver cancer in combination with Imfinzi.

STRIDE regimen of a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi is the first dual immune checkpoint blockade regimen to improve overall survival in a Phase III trial in this setting.

AstraZeneca’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for tremelimumab has been accepted for Priority Review in the US, supporting the indication of a single priming dose of the anti-CTLA4 antibody added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). A supplemental BLA (sBLA) also has been submitted for Imfinzi in this indication. This novel dose and schedule of the combination is called the STRIDE regimen (Single Tremelimumab Regular Interval Durvalumab).

AstraZeneca PLC stock is now 13.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZN Stock saw the intraday high of $66.04 and lowest of $64.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.70, which means current price is +18.85% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.06M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 6780181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 208.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.74, while it was recorded at 67.27 for the last single week of trading, and 59.71 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.10%.

Insider trade positions for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $33,301 million, or 17.40% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 89,840,751, which is approximately 9.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 47,105,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.08 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -3.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 36,929,243 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 49,542,040 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 419,157,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,629,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,087,703 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 8,941,410 shares during the same period.