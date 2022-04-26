ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] moved down -0.15: Why It’s Important

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] closed the trading session at $6.65 on 04/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.51, while the highest price level was $6.65. The company report on April 11, 2022 that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for March and 1st quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.85 percent and weekly performance of -2.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, ASX reached to a volume of 8520743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ASX stock trade performance evaluation

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, ASX shares dropped by -11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to 34.20%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: Insider Ownership positions

110 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 20,224,454 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 24,388,138 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 97,628,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,240,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,430,076 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,697,240 shares during the same period.