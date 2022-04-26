American International Group Inc. [AIG] moved down -1.26: Why It’s Important

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] traded at a low on 04/25/22, posting a -1.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.68. The company report on April 14, 2022 that AIG Life & Retirement Introduces 5-Year Index Annuity for New York.

Power Index 5 NY combines guaranteed growth with more flexibility.

AIG Life & Retirement, a leading provider of annuities, today announced the launch of Power Index 5 NYSM, a 5-year index annuity developed exclusively for New York and the latest addition to The Power Series of Index Annuities®. Power Index 5 NY is issued by The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York (US Life), a member company of American International Group, Inc (NYSE: AIG).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6554427 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American International Group Inc. stands at 3.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $51.28 billion, with 833.65 million shares outstanding and 805.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 6554427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $68.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.87.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.14, while it was recorded at 62.25 for the last single week of trading, and 56.95 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 30.69%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $45,188 million, or 94.40% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,591,144, which is approximately -2.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 76,999,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.48 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -4.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 28,985,278 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 45,357,389 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 673,308,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 747,650,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,177,711 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,829,614 shares during the same period.