Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain 7.86% so far this year. What now?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] loss -2.89% on the last trading session, reaching $3.02 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Ambev’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website.

Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 18, 2022 and is available on the Company’s website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the Company’s page on SEC’s database (www.sec.gov/edgar/). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following link: click here.

Ambev S.A. represents 15.74 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.53 billion with the latest information. ABEV stock price has been found in the range of $3.01 to $3.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.37M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 28162562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $4 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ABEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for ABEV stock

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, ABEV shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +48.21. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.33.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

129 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 94,479,998 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 128,396,651 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 1,111,957,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,334,833,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,982,996 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 24,661,969 shares during the same period.