Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] stock Initiated by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $50

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] gained 4.20% on the last trading session, reaching $32.47 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Affirm to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Affirm Holdings Inc. represents 281.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.30 billion with the latest information. AFRM stock price has been found in the range of $31.14 to $32.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.04M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 8221976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $64.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $150 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $51, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on AFRM stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 127 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.90 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.98, while it was recorded at 33.66 for the last single week of trading, and 85.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

There are presently around $4,360 million, or 75.50% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 19,364,986, which is approximately 33.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 16,314,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $508.36 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $455.41 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 65.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 44,238,097 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 18,774,867 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 76,898,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,911,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,414,455 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,629,198 shares during the same period.