why Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VLON] closed the trading session at $2.27 on 04/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.86, while the highest price level was $2.68. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of CNS disorders, today announced it has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. (“Ladenburg”) to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.

Ladenburg has been engaged to advise Vallon on the strategic review process, which could include, without limitation, exploring the potential for a possible merger, business combination, investment into the Company, or a purchase, license or other acquisition of assets. This process may not result in any transaction and the Company does not intend to disclose additional details unless and until it has entered into a specific transaction. Thompson Hine LLP serves as Vallon’s legal counsel and will assist with the exploration of alternatives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.04 percent and weekly performance of 69.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 422.50K shares, VLON reached to a volume of 171509651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLON shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

VLON stock trade performance evaluation

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.40. With this latest performance, VLON shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 1.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -426.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -200.28.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.00% of VLON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLON stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 198,085, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 52.96% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 164,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in VLON stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $48000.0 in VLON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VLON] by around 189,053 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 88,585 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 201,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLON stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,198 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 75,935 shares during the same period.