why Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.35

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.25 at the close of the session, down -1.57%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that SiriusXM Launches Holy Culture Radio.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

New talk and music full-time channel features 13 shows for everything Christian Hip-Hop and Rhythm & Praise.

SiriusXM announced the launch of Holy Culture Radio, a new spiritually-inspired talk and music channel beginning today.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is now 2.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIRI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.37 and lowest of $6.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.02, which means current price is +6.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.22M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 14126359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.81.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 9.75%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $2,913 million, or 12.20% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 81,220,641, which is approximately 5.475% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,213,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.09 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $183.14 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 45,897,076 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 92,125,155 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 328,078,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,100,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,808,441 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 53,921,537 shares during the same period.