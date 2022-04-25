why Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.25

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: RDBX] slipped around -0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.85 at the close of the session, down -6.86%. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Redbox Entertainment to Present at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference and the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced that management will be presenting at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET and at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:45 pm ET. The company will also be holding one on one meetings at both conferences. Live and archived webcast links are available in the Events and Presentations section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.redbox.com.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock is now -61.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDBX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.2999 and lowest of $2.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.22, which means current price is +77.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, RDBX reached a trading volume of 11530935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDBX shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on RDBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redbox Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

How has RDBX stock performed recently?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.68. With this latest performance, RDBX shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.64 for Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.65 and a Gross Margin at -23.23. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.78.

Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]

There are presently around $116 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDBX stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 34,526,487, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.10% of the total institutional ownership; OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, holding 2,813,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.02 million in RDBX stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, currently with $3.39 million in RDBX stock with ownership of nearly 71.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redbox Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:RDBX] by around 39,867,084 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,005,718 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 10,086,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,786,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDBX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,258,520 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 11,005,718 shares during the same period.