why Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.41

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] loss -0.35% or -0.01 points to close at $2.85 with a heavy trading volume of 15192593 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Grab to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 19, 2022.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its first quarter results before the U.S. market opens on May 19, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 results at:.

It opened the trading session at $2.92, the shares rose to $2.93 and dropped to $2.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRAB points out that the company has recorded -73.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.95M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 15192593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $6.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $12.50 to $5.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for GRAB stock

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.94. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -23.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $4,132 million, or 41.50% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 159,523,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $454.64 million in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $407.3 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 1,417,491,299 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 5,775,526 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 26,691,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,449,957,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,102,712,244 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,390,919 shares during the same period.