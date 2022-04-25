Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Citigroup Inc. [C]. What else is Wall St. saying

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $51.23 price per share at the time. The company report on April 22, 2022 that CITI PARTNERS UNITED WOMEN SINGAPORE TO EMPOWER YOUNG WOMEN IN TECH THROUGH LAUNCH OF “STEM FIRST” PROGRAMME.

Programme aims to train 40 young women in pilot year and an additional 100 youth women in the second year .

Citi and United Women Singapore (UWS) have launched a FinTech educational programme to equip young women with fundamental skills and confidence to enter the FinTech industry. The launch event took place at the FinTech Hub SG today with Minister Indranee Rajah, Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance, and Second Minister for National Development as the event Guest-of-Honor.

Citigroup Inc. represents 1.98 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $104.74 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $51.17 to $52.595.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.84M shares, C reached a trading volume of 23042748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $67.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $79 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $64, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 445.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.77, while it was recorded at 52.44 for the last single week of trading, and 64.93 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 3.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $76,058 million, or 77.10% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,986,164, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,163,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.21 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.72 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

927 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 124,342,059 shares. Additionally, 825 investors decreased positions by around 143,538,087 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 1,216,761,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,484,642,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,055,036 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 7,012,307 shares during the same period.