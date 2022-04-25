Wall Street Analyst Downgrade AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] price plunged by -1.96 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on April 22, 2022 that AMC Theatres® Introduces Laser at AMC, Powered by Cinionic, Ushering in the Next Evolution of On-Screen Presentation.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

In its first major broadscale projector upgrade since the transition to digital, AMC signs exclusive agreement with Cinionic to install laser projectors in 3,500 of its U.S. auditoriums through 2026.

The laser projection equipment and associated auditorium enhancements powering Laser at AMC at the 3,500 auditoriums have an estimated value of around a quarter of a billion dollars, with minimal upfront capital investment from AMC.

A sum of 26319629 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 54.90M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $17.61 and dropped to a low of $16.10 until finishing in the latest session at $16.52.

The one-year AMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -58.09. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.32. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.59, while it was recorded at 17.37 for the last single week of trading, and 30.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,903 million, or 34.60% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,085,666, which is approximately -0.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,892,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $708.59 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $219.49 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 20,054,695 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 5,455,536 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 150,207,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,718,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,499,102 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,465,988 shares during the same period.