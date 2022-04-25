ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell -51.73% so far this year. What now?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.80%. The company report on April 22, 2022 that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces 1-for-150 Reverse Stock Split as Part of Nasdaq Compliance Plan.

Split Expected to be Effective for Trading Purposes as of Market Open on April 25, 2022.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW) today announced that it will effect a 1-for-150 reverse stock split of its common stock. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on April 25, 2022, and the Company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis at the opening of the market on Monday, April 25, 2022, pending confirmation by the Depository Trust Company and Nasdaq. The common stock will continue to trade under the Company’s existing trading symbol, “TBLT,” and the new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split will be 89157G 884.

Over the last 12 months, TBLT stock dropped by -75.79%. The one-year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.0. The average equity rating for TBLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.23 million, with 129.62 million shares outstanding and 128.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, TBLT stock reached a trading volume of 13328423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

TBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.80. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1786, while it was recorded at 0.1829 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4061 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.51.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.30% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,573,116, which is approximately 20.127% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,111,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.17 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly -0.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 4,013,359 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 70,446 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,833,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,916,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,482 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 43,938 shares during the same period.