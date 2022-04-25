Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Stock trading around $0.16 per share: What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.167 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Retrospective Observational Database Study In Over 50,000 Long COVID Patients.

Over 40% of Long COVID Patients Had Fibromyalgia-Like Multi-Site Pain Symptoms.

Rate of Opioid Use in Long COVID Patients with Multi-Site Pain is a Potential Health Concern.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock has also loss -15.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TNXP stock has declined by -32.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.94% and lost -55.80% year-on date.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $94.26 million, with 452.21 million shares outstanding and 439.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.72M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 18399352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

TNXP stock trade performance evaluation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.86. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -33.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.83 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2082, while it was recorded at 0.1705 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4645 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 23.60% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,631,558, which is approximately 12.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,626,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 million in TNXP stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.95 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 179.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 39,416,876 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,348,178 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 80,335,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,100,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,677,313 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 874,220 shares during the same period.