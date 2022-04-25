The Benchmark Company lifts Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] traded at a low on 04/22/22, posting a -4.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.00. The company report on February 21, 2022 that Marathon Oil Promotes Rob L. White to Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that Rob L. White has been promoted to Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective March 1, 2022.

Mr. White joined Marathon Oil in 1991 and has more than 30 years of experience in oil & gas accounting and finance. He has served as Vice President of Internal Audit for the Company since May 2020. Prior to that, he served as Director of Operations Planning from January 2018 to May 2020, and Director of Central Evaluation & Financial Planning from January 2014 to December 2017. Since joining the Company in 1991, Mr. White also served in various other leadership positions of increasing responsibility in corporate planning and domestic and international accounting. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Oklahoma.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16603472 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Oil Corporation stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for MRO stock reached $19.87 billion, with 775.00 million shares outstanding and 716.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.85M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 16603472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $29.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $22 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on MRO stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRO shares from 18 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.05. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.98, while it was recorded at 26.48 for the last single week of trading, and 17.27 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.17. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 6.76%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $14,244 million, or 81.50% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,650,632, which is approximately -0.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 51,781,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in MRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 2.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 41,655,364 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 65,060,615 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 463,036,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,752,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,899,252 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 11,617,551 shares during the same period.