Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Is Currently -1.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] price plunged by -1.92 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Tencent Music Launches Earth Protection Project to Celebrate Earth Day 2022.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced a partnership with Discovery Channel, a global leader in real life entertainment, to launch a music charity project named “The Sound of All Creatures”, which aims to strengthen support for environmental protection in celebration of Earth Day 2022.

As part of the project, TME released a charity album with four songs created by four musicians from the Tencent Musician Platform. Inspired by natural themes, such as plants, animals, water, and the planet, the songs use the powerful combination of nature with music to encourage people to protect the Earth. In addition, TME invited 11 well-recognized Chinese musicians to curate a charity playlist, raising public awareness of biodiversity preservation. The playlist is now available on TME platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music.

A sum of 11956385 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.39M shares. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares reached a high of $4.395 and dropped to a low of $4.07 until finishing in the latest session at $4.08.

The one-year TME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.46. The average equity rating for TME stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $6.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.70 to $5.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Hold rating on TME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 4.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.90. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -24.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.95 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tencent Music Entertainment Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.70 and a Gross Margin at +31.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

TME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to -6.06%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,753 million, or 53.80% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 51,483,559, which is approximately 1.315% of the company’s market cap and around 5.63% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 35,466,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.7 million in TME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $114.64 million in TME stock with ownership of nearly -0.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 56,119,407 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 67,364,324 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 306,240,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,724,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,082,549 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 26,491,534 shares during the same period.