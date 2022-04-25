Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Is Currently -3.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] loss -3.38% on the last trading session, reaching $20.32 price per share at the time. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Sunrun Releases 2021 Impact Report, Accelerates ESG Progress.

Sunrun, one of the largest solar companies in the world with over 4.7 gigawatts of Networked Solar Energy Capacity, provides increased reporting transparency aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in company’s fifth annual Impact Report.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, today released its 2021 Impact Report, accelerating progress and setting ambitious goals for leading on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Notable achievements include providing over $800 million in energy cost savings to customers; increasing gender and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) representation throughout the company; and Sunrun solar systems generating 20 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy since 2007, helping avoid approximately 11.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e)—the equivalent of taking 2.4 million cars off the road for a year.

Sunrun Inc. represents 207.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.70 billion with the latest information. RUN stock price has been found in the range of $19.8168 to $21.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 13346779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $48.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.26. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -35.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.17 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.25, while it was recorded at 22.54 for the last single week of trading, and 39.49 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $4,149 million, or 99.30% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,631,513, which is approximately 14.777% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,969,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.46 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $364.55 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 27,738,081 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 25,518,628 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 150,945,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,202,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,816,924 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,860,051 shares during the same period.