Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain 59.44% so far this year. What now?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] loss -4.62% or -0.36 points to close at $7.43 with a heavy trading volume of 34476509 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Announces Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) today announced that it has entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated April 8, 2022 (the “Amended Credit Agreement”), which amends the Company’s Credit Agreement, dated April 26, 2018.

It opened the trading session at $7.695, the shares rose to $7.925 and dropped to $7.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded 50.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.94M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 34476509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $9.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on SWN stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SWN shares from 5 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.28. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 28.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to -14.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $7,090 million, or 86.50% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 155,044,357, which is approximately 53.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,811,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $882.77 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $752.17 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -0.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 229,014,762 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 72,545,612 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 652,742,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 954,303,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,038,263 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 27,763,312 shares during the same period.